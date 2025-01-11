Ghana Seeks Malaysian Investment to Boost Palm Oil Industry

Players in Ghana’s palm oil industry have engaged the Malaysian High Commission to encourage Malaysian palm oil firms to invest in Ghana’s sector, with a focus on accelerating the country’s journey towards self-sufficiency in palm oil production.

The meeting, held in Accra on Friday, January 10, 2025, was a step towards fostering partnerships that could help grow Ghana’s palm oil industry. Industry stakeholders are keen to learn from Malaysia’s success, particularly its rapid rise to become the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia. Historical reports highlight that Europeans in the early 1900s traveled to Ghana, taking seeds and cultivation techniques from the country to Malaysia, which contributed to Malaysia’s development of a thriving palm oil sector.

Malaysia’s palm oil industry has made significant contributions to its economy, with around 90 million tonnes of lignocellulosic biomass produced annually, including materials such as empty fruit bunches and palm oil mill effluent. In contrast, Ghana’s palm oil cultivation has seen a decline, and local players are eager to revive the industry through strategic collaborations with their Malaysian counterparts.

At the business meeting, officials from the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Peekaf Company Limited emphasized the importance of accelerating Ghana’s transition towards palm oil self-sufficiency. They called on the Malaysian High Commissioner, Syed Nauzer Idid, to champion the partnership through initiatives such as institutional research, knowledge sharing, equipment manufacturing, strategic investment, and technology transfer. The goal is to not only boost production but also to make Ghana a key player in the growing demand for palm oil across Africa.

Kwame Asante Nsiah, Director of Enclaves, Zones, and Applications at the Ghana Free Zones Authority, highlighted that learning from Malaysia’s sustainable production practices would provide Ghana with the expertise needed to take advantage of the vast potential in Africa’s palm oil market.

Syed Nauzer Idid praised the leadership of Peekaf Company Limited and the Free Zones Authority for their efforts to build ties with Malaysia’s palm oil industry. He committed to facilitating a Networking Programme to send young agricultural professionals from Ghana to Malaysia for training in palm oil production, with the aim of strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Alex Okyere, CEO of Peekaf Company Limited, expressed optimism that both Ghana and Malaysia could work together to implement mechanized farming techniques to meet the growing demand for palm oil, not only in Ghana but throughout West Africa and beyond.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards revitalizing Ghana’s palm oil industry and positioning it to capitalize on the increasing global demand for palm oil.