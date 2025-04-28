Ghana Seeks Strategic Private Sector Partnerships in Talks with IFC Leadership

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has reiterated the government’s focus on mobilizing private capital to drive economic growth during high-level talks with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop.

The meeting, held to deepen collaboration between Ghana and the World Bank’s private-sector arm, highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, agriculture, and financial sector stability as priority areas for investment.

Diop acknowledged Ghana’s reform progress but urged a more targeted approach to maximize development impact. He particularly emphasized the untapped potential of Ghana’s global diaspora, describing it as a “critical resource” for catalyzing innovation and investment. “Strategic alignment with diaspora expertise and capital could significantly accelerate Ghana’s productivity,” he noted, signaling the IFC’s interest in supporting initiatives that bridge this gap.

Dr. Forson welcomed the IFC’s engagement, stressing the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private enterprises. “Our goal is to transform key sectors through partnerships that combine public oversight with private efficiency,” he said, extending an invitation for Diop to visit Accra for further discussions. Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need for IFC support in stabilizing Ghana’s specialized deposit-taking institutions, which are recovering from recent sector-wide reforms.

The dialogue also addressed broader structural challenges, with National Development Planning Commission Chairman Dr. Nii Moi Thompson and Senior Economic Advisor Seth Terkper emphasizing coordinated planning to align IFC-backed projects with national development goals.

Ghana’s push for private sector-led growth comes amid heightened global competition for development financing. By prioritizing strategic partnerships with institutions like the IFC, the government aims to balance fiscal consolidation with long-term investments in critical infrastructure and food security a dual approach seen as vital to sustaining recovery efforts under its IMF-backed economic program.

Analysts observe that leveraging diaspora networks, as highlighted by Diop, could unlock new avenues for technology transfer and niche market access. However, success hinges on addressing persistent barriers such as regulatory bottlenecks and currency volatility, which remain key concerns for foreign investors. As Ghana navigates these complexities, its ability to translate high-level dialogues into tangible private sector outcomes will be closely watched by regional peers and international partners alike.