Ghana Sees 65% Surge in Loan App Cyberbullying as CSA Alerts Public

Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority reports a sharp 65% increase in cyberbullying incidents perpetrated by illegal digital lending apps during the first five months of 2025.

The Authority documented 377 cases between January and May – surpassing 2024’s full-year total of 228 – signaling an alarming resurgence of predatory tactics targeting vulnerable borrowers.

These unlicensed applications predominantly victimize small businesses and traders seeking quick capital. The CSA detailed their operation method: apps automatically deposit unsolicited loans (sometimes as little as GH₵200) upon installation, followed by aggressive extortion tactics including threats to distribute manipulated nude images, social media defamation, and false criminal accusations. Shockingly, harassment often continues even after full repayment.

“The public must completely avoid these digital lending services,” the CSA warned, noting none are sanctioned by Ghana’s financial or data regulators. “Individuals patronize them at their own risk.” The Authority urges victims to report incidents immediately while highlighting the severe mental health consequences of such exploitation.

This surge underscores persistent vulnerabilities in Ghana’s rapidly expanding mobile finance ecosystem despite previous regulatory actions. Experts emphasize the critical need for enhanced public vigilance alongside strengthened enforcement against illegal operators exploiting regulatory gaps.