Ghana Sees Unprecedented Peaceful Transition – IDEG

Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), has commended Ghana’s recent peaceful transition of power. Speaking as a member of a delegation of executives from the Civil Forum Initiative, Mr Akwetey noted that the transition was unusually quick, with the two leaders embracing each other and the election results being announced promptly.

Akwetey attributed this peaceful transition to the leaders’ commitment to national peace and stability. He also praised the police for their changed approach to managing electoral violence, prioritizing the saving of lives and the collection of evidence for prosecution.

The police have arrested 107 suspects in connection with post-election violence, with a focus on prosecuting those responsible and educating the public on the importance of peaceful transitions. Akwetey emphasized the need for public education and awareness, urging citizens to understand the transition processes and respect the rule of law.

The Civil Forum Initiative has pledged to continue working with the police and other stakeholders to promote peaceful transitions and accountability in Ghana’s electoral process.

By Kingsley Asiedu