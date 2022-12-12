Ghana Senior High School Launches  80th anniversary

Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) has officially launched its 80th anniversary under the theme: “Eighty years of trailblazing holistic Senior School Education, contribution of Stakeholders.”

Over the years, GHANASS has produced illustrious males and females who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the country and the world at large.

The Headmistress of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) and Queen Mother of Kordiabe, Nana Naki Otutuabo II, speaking at the launching ceremony, stated that in 2023, great GHANASS will undertake a series of activities to commemorate its 80th anniversary.

“The activities will include clean–up campaigns, symposia, inter-house debate and quiz competitions, and special soccer matches with invited sister schools. There will be Old Students dinner and fund-raising nights, as well as workshops and seminars for staff,” she disclosed.

According to her, the yearlong activities will be significant in that they will have a reason to reflect on and celebrate the various achievements that their school has made over the years as she takes over as Headmistress in October 2021.

The Headmistress highlighting some of the successes the school has chalked recently said they emerged as the first in the 2021 edition of the UBA National Essay Competition with a total scholarship package of 5000 US dollars to their winner Augustina Yohunor Amanor.

“In the 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz Competition, our contestants fought to maintain our previous feat at the quarter-final stage, although we could not progress and compete for the ultimate prize.

As the words in our anthem say, “So we will do our best, our best always “all corrections will be made, and come next year, GHANASS will definitely progress beyond the quarter-finals and all the way to finals,” she assured.

Four students from GHANASS also won the aptitude test and subsequent selection interview as part of the Kenned- Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program, which was sponsored by the American Field Services (AFS).

These students bested competitors from the Eastern, Brong Ahafo, and Volta Regions. They are Opoku-Yeboah, Adjei Richard Jerry, Addo Comfort Abla, and Daunor Justice Padi.

According to Nana Naki Otutuabo II, these students will leave Ghana for a one-year study programme in the United States of America in 2023.

However, she appealed to the government, corporate institutions, and old students, to come to the aid of the school to help provide infrastructure, especially boarding facilities.

The Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Kwabena Baa-Duo in his statement also expressed joy as the school has grown to become one of the leading schools in the country.

However, he entreated all and sundry to support the school in diverse ways in order to make the 80th anniversary a remarkable one.





Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh