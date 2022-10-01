Ghana set to catch up with Nigeria, Kenya in crypto adoption – Chainalysis

Youssef said that the total trading volume from Ghana in their P2P exchange has grown by 400% in the last two years, adding that many Nigerians consider Ghana as their home during the summer and are educating Ghanaians on Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto.

In a recent interview at the Africa Money & DeFi Summit, Head of Fintech and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana, Kwame Oppong stated that the country is testing and preparing for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

According to Oppong, they are pursuing a CBDC to foster financial inclusion in the country, saying that there is a lot of potential for crypto use due to its many benefits.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana has included blockchain innovation in its recently launched Regulatory Sandbox to allow start-ups with fresh innovation in blockchain to test their products under a regulated environment.

Recently, Ghana’s communications minister, Urusula Owusu-Ekuful and internet pioneer Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor have called on regulators to lead the way for Ghana to adopt cryptocurrency sooner than later.