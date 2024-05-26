Ghana Set to Face Morocco in AAFCON 2024 Finals

Ghana’s Amputee National Team, the Black Challenge, is gearing up for a showdown with arch-rivals Morocco in the final of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) 2024 in Egypt.

Having secured a resounding 3-0 victory over Algeria in the semi-finals, Ghana booked their ticket to the World Amputee Football World Cup in 2026, while Morocco advanced by defeating Nigeria.

The upcoming final promises to be a thrilling rematch of the previous edition held in Accra, Ghana, during the inaugural African Para Games. Morocco will be seeking revenge, while Ghana aims to replicate their past success.

Coach Stephen Obeng, commending his players for reaching the final, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to outshine the North Africans. “We are ready for Morocco. We will impart more lessons in the game,” he affirmed to the media.

Mr. Samson Deen, Chief Inspiror of the Black Challenge and President of the Ghana and Africa Paralympic Committees, lauded the team’s achievements and urged them to seize the opportunity for glory, urging them to take their time and secure a decisive victory.

Honorable Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth & Sports, also extended his congratulations to the team, underscoring the nation’s pride in their accomplishments.