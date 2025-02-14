Ghana Set to Host 2025 African Junior Weightlifting Championship

Ghana is gearing up to host the 2025 African Junior Weightlifting Championship this August, a move that underscores the country’s rising profile in the sport. Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, announced the event on Wednesday, noting that many countries will be in attendance.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ghana’s impressive performance at the 13th African Games, where the Ghana Weightlifting Federation not only secured the nation’s first medal but also marked a significant milestone in its engagement with government officials. Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, lauded the Federation’s achievements and expressed his optimism about the upcoming championship. “We are hopeful that this event will see strong participation from both Ghanaians and the business community,” Adams commented.

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, highlighted that Ghana ranks among the top five African nations in weightlifting. He credited the success to the sustained efforts of Federation executives and strategic partners, and he called on corporate Ghana to support the continental event.

The championship is not just an opportunity to showcase emerging athletic talent; it also represents a significant step towards cementing Ghana’s status as a regional sports hub. With high expectations and robust backing from sports authorities, the event is poised to bring together young athletes from across Africa, promising an exciting blend of competition and camaraderie.