Ghana Set to Host Inaugural Pan-African Heart Surgery Summit to Combat Critical Surgeon Shortage

Accra will welcome a landmark gathering of medical experts in February 2025 as the Pan-African Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery (PASCaTS) and Global Heart Care launch the first-ever Pan-African Cardiothoracic Surgery Summit.

The three-day event, slated for February 22–24, aims to tackle Africa’s dire shortage of specialized heart surgeons while equipping healthcare professionals with advanced skills to address the continent’s escalating cardiovascular disease crisis.

Cardiovascular diseases claim over 1 million lives annually in Africa, yet the region grapples with fewer than one cardiac surgeon per million people in many nations. “This summit is a clarion call to action,” said Professor Charles Yankah, President of Global Heart Care-PASCaTS, during the launch announcement. “We cannot stand by while children and adults die from treatable heart conditions due to a lack of expertise or resources.”

The summit will blend hands-on training with high-level strategy sessions. A cardiac surgery simulation course will allow surgeons to refine techniques in aortic, mitral, and pulmonary valve operations, while workshops will address ischemic heart disease management and thoracic trauma care—critical areas in regions where road accidents and untreated infections often lead to complex cases.

A glaring focus will be on pediatric care. Professor Yankah highlighted that only 2% of children with heart disease in Sub-Saharan Africa access life-saving surgery. “Charity missions and low-cost surgical programs are not optional—they’re ethical imperatives,” he stressed, urging collaboration to scale up interventions for underserved communities.

The event will also pioneer efforts to create Africa-wide databases for cardiothoracic outcomes, a move experts say could unlock tailored solutions for resource-limited settings. “Innovation isn’t just about technology; it’s about adapting knowledge to our realities,” Yankah noted, pointing to sessions on frugal medical innovations and sustainable training models.

Over 500 delegates—including surgeons, cardiologists, nurses, and policymakers—are expected to attend, alongside global luminaries such as Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, renowned for his philanthropic heart centers in Egypt, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. Amanda Fowler of Edwards Lifesciences, a key player in cardiovascular tech, will also join discussions on bridging equipment gaps.

Beyond skill-building, the summit seeks to ignite long-term partnerships. “This isn’t just a conference—it’s the seed of a movement,” Yankah emphasized, citing plans for mentorship networks and cross-border referral systems. Attendees can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits, incentivizing participation amid busy schedules.

The timing is strategic. With cardiovascular deaths projected to rise in Africa due to aging populations and lifestyle shifts, the summit’s legacy could hinge on its ability to convert dialogue into action. For Ghana, the host nation, the event spotlights its emerging role as a medical hub, though challenges linger: fewer than 20 cardiothoracic surgeons serve its 32 million people.

As the February 2025 dates approach, organizers remain cautiously optimistic. “Every surgeon trained here could save thousands of lives,” Yankah said. “That’s our metric of success.” For a continent in urgent need of healing hearts, both literally and metaphorically, the stakes have never been higher.