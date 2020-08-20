Ghana has set up a 10-member committee to consider conditions for the reopening of schools in the pre-tertiary sector, a statement from the Education Ministry said Thursday.

The committee chaired by former Minister for Education, Dominic Fobih, is tasked to deliberate and advise on the modalities for the reopening of schools in the country for the approval of the country’s president.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his latest broadcast to update the nation on COVID-19 announced the government was considering reopening schools due to significant improvement recorded in the management of the pandemic.

The West African country recorded its first two COVID-19 cases on March 12 and shut down schools four days later.

After months of battling the virus and later easing of restrictions, the government reopened school for final years in the tertiary as well as senior high and junior high schools on June 15, 22, and 29 respectively to enable them to write their final exams.

Students in some tertiary institutions were directed to return to their various campuses on Aug. 24 to complete the semester by the president.

Meanwhile, teacher unions have called on the government to ensure all necessary measures were put in place before schools are reopened across the country.