Ghana share honours with Gabon

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to secure the three maximum points in their game against Gabon on Friday in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Stars were held to a one-all draw game in their second game against Gabon.

Andre Ayew’s thunderbolt from Thomas Partey’s assist gave Ghana the lead in the 18th minute and held on to it, till the close of the first half.

Gabon threw in everything in the second half, and took on Ghana on many occasions, creating several scoring chances but failed to convert them.

However, they persevered till the 88th minute when Jem Allevinah’s long drive from the edge of the box, beat Joseph Wallocot for the much-needed equalizer.

Gabon looks good to advance to the next stage of the competition with four points whilst Ghana remained at the third position with a point.