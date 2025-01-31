Ghana Shifts Focus to Renewable Energy Sources

Ghana’s Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the country’s strategic focus on renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and mini-hydro projects, to meet its growing energy demands.

Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025 Day 2 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Mr. Jinapor emphasized Ghana’s commitment to reducing its reliance on non-renewable energy and achieving long-term energy sustainability through a diversified energy mix.

According to Mr. Jinapor, renewable energy consumption is crucial for reducing Ghana’s carbon footprint, improving energy access, and powering industrialization, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ghana is endowed with an abundance of renewable energy resources, including favorable conditions for harnessing solar power, a vast coastline suitable for wind energy, and several rivers conducive to mini-hydro power generation.

The country has already made significant strides in expanding electricity access and is committed to advancing green energy solutions, positioning itself as a leader in the region’s energy transition.

"Solar, wind, and mini-hydro offer immense potential for Ghana to meet its energy demands while also reducing the environmental impact of fossil fuels," Jinapor added.

By Kingsley Asiedu