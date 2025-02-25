Ghana Shifts to Cashless Border Payments in Anti-Corruption Overhaul

Ghana’s Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has announced a sweeping mandate to digitize all financial transactions at the country’s borders, aiming to clamp down on systemic corruption and revenue leaks within immigration and customs operations.

The policy, set to take effect imminently, will require payments for visas, permits, and other border-related services to be processed exclusively through electronic channels, eliminating cash handling by officials.

“No one will receive money from anyone at our borders—every transaction will be traceable, transparent, and accountable,” declared Mohammed-Mubarak during a visit to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) headquarters in Accra on February 25. The move responds to years of documented bribery scandals, where officers allegedly demanded unauthorized cash payments from travelers and traders to fast-track services or bypass regulations. Such practices have eroded public trust, diverted state revenue, and raised security concerns, with some officials accused of amassing unexplained wealth.

Under the new system, fees will be processed via government-approved digital platforms, with funds flowing directly into state coffers. The shift aligns with Ghana’s broader push toward a cashless economy, which has already transformed sectors like banking and retail. For border communities and cross-border traders—many of whom operate in cash-dominated informal markets—the policy could reduce exploitation while ensuring compliance with tax obligations.

Critics, however, warn of implementation hurdles. “Corruption networks won’t disband overnight,” said Kofi Addo, an Accra-based governance analyst. “Officials who profited from cash bribes may resist or find loopholes, like inflating ‘digital service fees’ or delaying approvals unless ‘tips’ are paid offline.” Others cite practical challenges, such as poor internet connectivity at remote border posts and limited digital literacy among rural travelers.

The government has yet to clarify enforcement mechanisms or penalties for noncompliance, though Mohammed-Mubarak emphasized “zero tolerance” for sabotage. The GIS will reportedly undergo training on the new systems, while public awareness campaigns will educate travelers on approved payment methods.

If successful, the policy could bolster Ghana’s reputation as a regional leader in anti-graft reforms. It also dovetails with efforts to formalize cross-border trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where transparent systems are critical to unlocking intra-African commerce. Yet the true test lies in execution. As one frequent traveler noted, “The idea is good, but will the ‘e-fee’ actually be cheaper than the bribes we used to pay? That’s what matters.”

For now, the move signals a decisive break from cash-driven opacity—a gamble that technology, paired with political will, can outmaneuver corruption’s stubborn grip.