Ghana shines at 2021 African Badminton Championships in Uganda

2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals marks Team Ghana’s Best Future Performance at the Badminton African Mixed Team Championships, recently.

The Ghana Badminton Team, the Golden Shuttlers, put out a golden spirited performance in the Air Badminton Event, winning 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals at the recently held 2021 African Mixed Team Event- which was a 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifying event.

After Eight Days of Badminton Sport and Culture, the event ended in the heart of Kampala, from the October 20-29, 2021, with Team Ghana having well and truly raised the bar – not only in result impressiveness, but played an outstanding game – with full strength and gallant performance facts which made all the difference for team Ghana

The participation of the championship draws participation from Africa’s best badminton and commonwealth countries. They are Uganda (hosts), Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Benin, Botswana, Mauritius, and Reunion.

The Event was an ambitious development project from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) designed to create opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton on hard, grass and sand surfaces in parks, gardens, streets, playgrounds, and beaches around the world.

Given the diverse range of landscapes and stunning scenery offered across Africa, the alternative version of the game is an exciting opportunity for players to get involved and enjoy the multiple health and social benefits of badminton.

The fascinating sporting competition, and excellent performance in the mix team Individual events, where second round results was also achieved for all five events Ghana took part in- having won the hearts, admiration, and accolades of all who were present in the MTN Lugogo Arena.

Each day of the competition produced moments of glory and ecstasy that captured the imagination of the spectators with local and international media alike. Some moments, though, stood out from the rest.

During the immensely popular match between Ghana and Uganda, there was a moment on the ice — and not in the kiss and cry assembly point area of the Hall — that evoked genuine emotions of the sport.

Going into the event as the third ranked mix team event champion in Africa, the event provided a benchmark to compare as a tool for comparison to other African countries of relative program strength; it is important politically in sports for Ghana Badminton players to remain and receive key international competitions with its world ranking points, and an excellent high-level opportunity and development experience for our national athletes, technical officials, and technical team from a competitive and Multi-Sport Games perspective and largely also provided an opportunity for qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, whilst preparing our high-level technical officials to officiate at the 2023 African Games.

“With the final qualifying competition to be held in February 2022, Team Ghana is positioned in qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games- a major achievement by any African country in twenty-one years. Our team’s excellent performance gives success credence towards our 2024 High Performance Plan and with appreciation from MOYS, NSA stakeholders and partners, we are excited this vision is growing in leaps” said Yeboah Evans-President, Ghana Badminton.

The Closing Ceremony of the Competition captured the spirit perfectly too. Attended by Uganda Sports officials, Ambassadors of teams and Uganda Badminton Officials, the Ceremony ended with a demonstration of the best moments of the games: the joy of victories, the agony of a learning loss, beautiful amalgamation of music, dance, culture, and the nations’ parade- a warm welcome to everyone by the locals and participants from the 16 countries.

Team Ghana was welcome on arrival over the weekend by Board members and some government officials with beaming smiles having been elated in podium success on achievement at the 2021 African Championships at Kampala, Uganda.

