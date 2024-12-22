Ghana Shines at African Karate Championship West Region Zone 2, Wins Five Medals

The Ghana Karate Association made a strong showing at the recently concluded African Karate Championship West Region Zone 2 tournament, held at the Treichille Palais Des Sports in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Ghana secured a total of five medals, including one silver and four bronze. The medal winners were Edmund Asante Amoako, Gideon Ashiley, Edward Amartey, Abdul Jelil Larbie, and Gabriel Commodore.

Ace karateka Edmund Amoako Asante praised the tournament as a success, noting that such events are essential for the development and preparation of athletes. He emphasized the importance of more such programs to keep the fighters in peak form.