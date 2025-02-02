Ghana Shippers Authority CEO Pledges Unwavering Critique of Government: “I Can’t Keep Quiet”

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), has firmly dismissed speculation that his role in President Mahama’s administration will silence his trademark criticism of government policies.

Known for his vocal critiques during the Akufo-Addo era, Gyampo vowed to continue holding leaders accountable, declaring, “I am told I talk even in my sleep—you will hear from me when necessary.”

The Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, who now helms a key state agency, addressed concerns during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on February 2, 2025. Critics had questioned whether his appointment would muzzle his outspokenness, given his history of publicly challenging the previous government’s decisions. Gyampo, however, insisted that his conscience and commitment to transparency would prevail over political convenience.

“If it’s right, we’ll talk about it. If it’s wrong, we’ll criticize it,” he asserted. “If efforts to resolve issues privately fail, I’ll return to KeyPoints [a public affairs program] to speak directly to Ghanaians.” He emphasized that his access to top officials, including the president, would first prompt private engagements to address concerns. “The sensible approach is to alert decision-makers to problems before escalating them publicly,” he explained.

Gyampo’s resolve strikes at the heart of a recurring debate in Ghanaian politics: Can appointees maintain their independence while serving a government they once critiqued? His pledge challenges the notion that public office inherently demands loyalty over scrutiny. During the Akufo-Addo administration, Gyampo’s critiques often spotlighted governance gaps, earning him both admiration and backlash. Now, his stance sets a precedent for how civil servants might balance institutional roles with civic accountability.

Yet skepticism lingers. Critics argue that proximity to power could dilute his fervor, while supporters view his appointment as a nod to Mahama’s tolerance for dissent. Gyampo’s promise to “speak truth” from within the system—rather than solely from academia or media platforms—reflects a nuanced approach to activism. It also raises questions: Will his insider access lead to tangible reforms, or will bureaucratic inertia temper his influence?

For now, Gyampo’s declaration reassures Ghanaians who value transparency but fear institutional capture. His trajectory will be closely watched, particularly if contentious policies emerge. As one social media commentator noted, “Gyampo’s mouth is a national asset. Let’s see if the system corrupts it—or if he shakes the system.”

In a landscape where many appointees fade into compliance, Gyampo’s unscripted candor offers a rare promise: that public service need not silence public conscience. Whether he navigates this tightrope successfully could redefine accountability in Ghana’s governance culture.