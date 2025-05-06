Ghana Shippers’ Authority Pursues Cost Reduction Through Air Freight Sector Reforms

Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) CEO Professor Ransford Gyampo has intensified efforts to streamline the country’s logistics sector, targeting high operational costs through strategic stakeholder engagements across air, land, and sea transport networks.

The latest initiative saw Gyampo lead a delegation to Kotoka International Airport (KIA), meeting with air freight operators, regulators, and service providers to identify systemic bottlenecks inflating business expenses.

The engagements, part of a broader push to align Ghana’s trade infrastructure with global standards, included discussions with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), ground handlers Aviance Ghana and Swissport Ghana, and freight forwarder associations. Prof. Gyampo emphasized the need for collaboration to enhance service predictability and cost efficiency, leveraging the newly enacted GSA Act 2024 (Act 1122) as a legislative tool to enforce sector-wide accountability.

At GACL, Managing Director Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare welcomed the dialogue, pledging support for partnerships that boost operational transparency. “Creating an enabling environment for all aviation players remains our priority,” she stated. Gyampo echoed this, citing ongoing collaborations with seaport and land border authorities to harmonize policies.

Challenges emerged during talks with Swissport Ghana, where Managing Director Gerald Suckling highlighted declining cargo volumes linked to reduced local production and export delays. “Persistent clearance holdups and low export trends have forced some airlines to suspend Ghana operations,” he revealed. Gyampo acknowledged the concerns, vowing advocacy for reforms to stabilize the trade ecosystem.

Freight forwarders at KIA raised acute pain points, including frequent breakdowns of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which they say cause 24-hour delays and breed unauthorized fees. “System outages disrupt pre-clearance processes, while inconsistent permit timelines compound costs,” one operator noted. GSA’s Head of Operations Monica Josiah urged formal documentation of grievances for swift resolution, while Gyampo stressed compliance: “We’ll defend your interests, but legality is nonnegotiable.”

The dialogue coincides with preparations to implement a Legislative Instrument under Act 1122, designed to standardize service delivery and penalties for noncompliance. Analysts view this as critical to Ghana’s bid to become West Africa’s cargo gateway, particularly as regional competitors like Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria modernize port infrastructure.

While stakeholders cautiously welcome the reforms, lingering questions persist about enforcement capacity and bureaucratic resistance. Success hinges on translating consultations into actionable policies a task requiring sustained coordination between the GSA, private sector, and regulators. For now, Gyampo’s proactive stance signals a shift toward institutional accountability, though tangible results will depend on bridging the gap between legislative intent and on-the-ground execution.

The GSA’s multipronged approach reflects growing recognition that reducing logistics costs which account for over 50% of retail prices in Ghana is vital for trade competitiveness. With air cargo volumes pivotal to perishable exports like horticulture, stakeholders agree: streamlining KIA’s operations isn’t just about efficiency, but economic survival.