Ghana Shippers’ Authority Warns Against Unwarranted Charges for Port Delays

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has issued a warning to commercial shipping operators, instructing them not to charge importers and exporters for delays at the Port of Tema that are not caused by the shippers themselves.

In a statement released on December 24, 2024, signed by GSA Chief Executive Officer Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, the authority stressed that shippers should not be held financially liable for delays arising from issues such as equipment malfunctions or system glitches.

The announcement follows reports of significant disruptions at the port, particularly stemming from scanner breakdowns at MPS Terminal 3 and intermittent problems with the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS). While the GSA acknowledged ongoing efforts to address these issues, it emphasized that shippers should not bear the costs of delays resulting from these systemic problems.

Cargo holders and service providers who have been wrongfully charged are urged to report the matter to the GSA, which has set up a system to investigate complaints and facilitate refunds where applicable. This action underscores the GSA’s commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial shipping sector.