Ghana Shippers Authority Wins Public Sector Company Of The Year Award

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has been adjudged the Public Sector Company of the Year at the 5th Ghana Business Awards (GBA).

The Authority emerged as one of the 80 companies and individuals recognised for their varied roles in supporting Ghana’s economic growth through various industries.

A press statement from the Authority said it (Authority) had attained the feat through significant achievements recorded under the year of review.

The achievements include the organisation of seminars and workshops, which contributed to a reduction in the payment of demurrage by importers from 27 million dollars in 2019 to 19 million dollars in 2021.

The statement said importers were also sensitised to navigate the global shortage of containers as well as the importance of buying insurance locally.

“In-depth presentations were made to businesses, especially entrepreneurs on how to position themselves to benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA),” it added.

They were also exposed to ways they could avert challenges faced by the Bank of Ghana Letter of Commitment.

It said the Authority continued its quest to sensitise shippers on International Commercial Terms (INCOTERMS 2020) and called for support from all stakeholders.

The statement said in the year under review, the Authority also organised its biennial Maritime Law Seminar for judges of the Superior Court.

It also had a successful Cocoa Freight Negotiation with 26 shipping lines for the export of Ghana’s cocoa.

“These achievements among others were geared towards reducing the cost of doing business at the port while protecting and promoting the interest of shippers,” the statement said.

The GBA, which was organised by Globe Productions, aims at promoting business excellence locally and internationally.

It provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play significant roles in the growth and development of their business sector while celebrating the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.