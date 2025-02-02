Ghana Shippers Authority’s New Acting CEO Reflects on Transition from Academia

Professor Ransford Gyampo, the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), has revealed that his decision to accept the role required deep personal reflection, citing his two-decade tenure at the University of Ghana as a defining factor.

Speaking candidly during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on February 2, 2025, the political science lecturer described the appointment as both a “pleasant surprise” and a career crossroads.

“I spent nearly the entire night awake, weighing the implications,” Gyampo told host Kemini Amanor. Having dedicated 20 years to academia, he emphasized his deep-rooted connections to the university community, where he advocated for lecturers’ rights and cultivated professional networks. “Leaving, even temporarily, meant considering how to maintain these relationships while committing fully to my new responsibilities,” he explained.

Gyampo’s hesitation also stemmed from unresolved ambitions within academia. Prior to the GSA appointment, he had planned to vie for a leadership position in the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) this year. “Advocating for my colleagues has always been a passion,” he noted, underscoring his dual focus on institutional representation and grassroots advocacy.

Despite the shift, Gyampo clarified that his transition remains gradual. He continues to teach at the university, refusing to abandon his students abruptly. “Teaching isn’t just a job—it’s a calling,” he said, adding that he intends to balance both roles until a formal handover is feasible.

Addressing concerns from students and peers about his reduced presence on campus, Gyampo offered reassurance. “I will address my colleagues formally when the time is right,” he stated. “But regardless of my position, I remain connected to them—physically and in spirit.”

Gyampo’s appointment highlights the nuanced challenges faced by professionals straddling academia and public service. His deliberate approach to career transition—prioritizing continuity over abrupt change—reflects a broader trend among leaders seeking to leverage institutional knowledge in new arenas. However, his struggle to reconcile dual loyalties underscores the personal sacrifices often demanded by high-profile roles. As Gyampo navigates this pivot, his ability to maintain academic ties while steering the GSA will likely serve as a litmus test for interdisciplinary leadership in Ghana’s public sector.