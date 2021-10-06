Ghana Shippers Award must recognize key stakeholders – Importers and Exporters

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has called on the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) to recognize the contributions of key stakeholders in its annual Ghana Shippers Awards.

Mr Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the association had over the years observed that the awards ceremony did not recognize their contributions to the sector.

The awards ceremony, which took place on Friday, October 1, 2021 awarded organizations and individuals in categories which included best trade facilitation organization, excellence in innovation and technology company, container line of the year, international express operator, break bulk operator, air fright solutions provider and sea freight solutions.

Other categories were project/heavy lift forwarder, road haulier, air cargo carrier, life time achievement, shipping line operator, freight forwarder of the year, maritime institution, and reporter of the year among others.

Mr Awingobit said though past and present award recipients are commended, “our resentment has to do with the disrespect exhibited towards key stakeholders such as Importers and Exporters by the Ghana Shippers Authority for years.

“It is unfortunate to note that, not a single member or organization within the import and export community were awarded for their sterling and outstanding performance at this year’s shippers Awards, which took place over the weekend,” he said.

He expressed regret that since the inception of the award, the GSA had failed in it awards scheme to honour or award importers and exporters, or key traders within the various associations such as the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Food and Beverages Association Ghana, as well as the Traders Advocacy Group (FAG).

He said “even though these stakeholders contribute largely to the operations of the Shippers Authority.”

“Though we are told some companies belonging to an association like the Food and Beverages Association Ghana were awarded, it would interest the public to note that, not even the leadership of the association were informed of the criteria used to select the said companies or factored into the selection process.

“None of the leadership of these import and export associations were even given an invitation to support its members who were awarded at the event over the weekend.”

“This treatment is a clear indication that, importers and exporters are only regarded by the Authority as an avenue for money making, but not befitting to be acknowledged for their contributions and the critical role they play in the existence and operations of the Authority,” he said.

He therefore called on GSA to acknowledge the association members who were over-deserving to be given the needed acknowledgement and honour in its subsequent events.