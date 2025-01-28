Ghana SHS Student-Athlete gets support from Kidsforkidsgh Foundation 

The Kidsforkidsgh Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to developing sports and education, has made a significant sponsorship to Amegavi Emefa Victoria, a brilliant student-athlete of the Ghana Senior High School.

The foundation, today, 28th January, 2025 sponsored the brilliant student-athlete with quality athletics equipment, including running spikes, running vests, and jerseys, to support her development.

The donation of the sponsored-equipment was witnessed by Mohammed Sulemana, Athletics Coach, and Georgina Owusua Storph, Head of the Physical Education Department.

Amegavi Emefa Victoria in a brief speech expressed heartfelt gratitude to the CEO of Kidsforkidsgh Foundation, Mr. Michael Danquah, for the generous support.

“I am excited and extremely thankful for this kind gesture. These equipment will undoubtedly propel me to greater heights, and I am confident that the support will push me to work and train harder.” She stated.

The Kidsforkidsgh Foundation has a proven track record of supporting individual athletes and institutions across Ghana with equipment and finances.

This sponsorship to the brilliant student-athlete is a testament to the foundation’s commitment to promoting sports development and education.

As part of its long-term projects, the Kidsforkidsgh Foundation plans to provide additional equipment to Amegavi Emefa Victoria to facilitate her training and competitions.

According to Mr. Michael Danquah, CEO of the foundation, “Our goal is to empower student-athletes to become champions, and we believe that this sponsorship with Emefa is a crucial step in achieving this objective.” He revealed.