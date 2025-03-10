Ghana Sigmas and Mt. Enon Baptist Commission Borehole for Attakrom-Amanfro

The Sigma Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (Ghana Sigmas), in partnership with Mt. Enon Baptist Church, has officially handed over a fully mechanized borehole to the Attakrom-Amanfro community in the Eastern Region to address the community’s long-standing water crisis.

Commitment to Community Development

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Eric Amo, President of Ghana Sigmas, emphasized the fraternity’s dedication to impactful community development.

“Providing boreholes is one of our flagship initiatives, alongside our ‘Sigmas Against the Malaria Epidemic’ campaign. This marks our sixth or seventh borehole in Ghana, and our goal remains clear—identify communities in urgent need of clean water and deliver lasting solutions. Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and this project is a testament to our mission to uplift lives.”

Phi Beta Sigma: A Brotherhood Rooted in Impact

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., founded in 1914, has a legacy of scholarship, leadership, and service. One of its most distinguished members was Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who joined the fraternity in 1941 while studying at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, USA.

“Many Ghanaians may not realize that Dr. Nkrumah was a Sigma man. Our fraternity is built on the pillars of brotherhood, scholarship, and service—uniting men dedicated to meaningful change. This borehole project is a reflection of that mission,” Eric Ammo noted.

“Our chapter has about 20 to 25 active members, and we are committed to scaling our impact. Beyond boreholes, our ‘Sigmas Against the Malaria Epidemic’ program provides mosquito nets and health education to vulnerable communities. Just as we ensure our boreholes remain functional through proper maintenance, we take a hands-on approach to every initiative we launch.”

A Church’s Dedication to Service

Dr. Edmund T. Sherrill, Pastor of Mt. Enon Baptist Church, highlighted the church’s decade-long commitment to humanitarian work in Ghana.

“Every year, our church embarks on initiatives that uplift communities in Ghana. When I reached out to my brother, Brother Michael, to identify a community with an urgent need, he pointed me to Amanfro. The need was undeniable, and we knew immediate action was required.” He emphasized that the church’s mission extends beyond the pulpit.

“Faith without action is empty. At Mt. Enon Baptist Church, we believe in serving, not just preaching. God calls us to be His hands and feet, and we are honored to provide this borehole to a community that desperately needed it. I extend my deepest gratitude to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. for standing with us in this effort.”

Funding, Sustainability, and Future Initiatives

While the cost of the borehole remains undisclosed, Dr. Sherrill revealed that it was fully funded through donations from Mt. Enon Baptist Church.

“When I shared the urgent need for clean water in Amanfro, my congregation responded without hesitation. This is not our first time supporting such a project, and we know just how life-changing access to clean water can be.”

He also announced another borehole project set to be completed within the next seven months.

Overcoming Challenges, Strengthening Communities

Despite their successes, Dr. Sherrill acknowledged the ongoing challenge of meeting overwhelming community needs.

“The greatest challenge is knowing that no matter how much we do, there is always more to be done. You solve one problem, and another arises. But that won’t stop us. Every borehole we build, every life we impact, brings us one step closer to a healthier, stronger community.”

With this new borehole now serving the people of Amanfro, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Mt. Enon Baptist Church reaffirm their unwavering dedication to empowering communities—proving that real change begins with action.

Marking Five Years of Service: A Commitment to Impact

Former President of Ghana Sigmas, Michael Darko, reflected on the chapter’s journey. “This marks the fifth anniversary of the Ghana Sigmas Chapter, founded in 2020. To commemorate this milestone, we are proud to welcome brothers from the United States who have joined us in this celebration.

As the president emphasized, our commitment to culture and service is unwavering. That is why we are here—not just to celebrate, but to make a real difference. Clean water is a necessity, not a privilege, and this community deserves it.

This initiative is more than a gesture; it’s a statement of our dedication to service. As we close this five-year chapter, we do so by giving back in a way that truly matters.”

Community Leaders Applaud the Initiative

Assembly Member for Attakrom Electoral Area Mr. Prince Appietu Appiah, thanked the Sigma Mu Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (Ghana Sigmas) Mt. Enon Baptist Church their kind gesture.

“This mechanized borehole will be a game-changer, providing a reliable water source and alleviating the community’s long-standing crisis, benefiting approximately 3,000 residents.

We are grateful to Phi Beta Sigma Fr, Inc. and Mt. Enon Baptist Church for this life-changing intervention,” he stated.

