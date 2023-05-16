Ghana signs Joint Commission for Cooperation agreement with Guinea-Bissau

Ghana has signed an agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation with Guinea-Bissau.

The pact is to serve as the legal framework for addressing the trade and investment ambitions of the two countries.

The agreement was reached on Monday, May 15, following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visit to Guinea-Bissau.

It aims at strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“On Monday, 15th May 2023, I held bilateral discussions with the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, as part of my three-day State Visit to Guinea-Bissau,” the President wrote on his Facebook page.

“The discussions, in the areas of education, trade and industry, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, environment, science and technology, petroleum and hydrocarbon activities, and tourism, were held in an atmosphere of fruitful cordiality,” he noted.

The development comes in the wake of the recent visit to Ghana by the Guinea-Bissau President, who was invited as the Guest of Honour to grace the commemoration of Ghana’s 66th independence anniversary.

Whilst in Guinea-Bissau, President Nana Akufo-Addo will receive the Amilcar Cabral Medal, the highest national honour of the country.

He will also deliver a lecture at the Law Faculty of the University of Amilcar Cabral and interact with the Ghanaian contingent of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission stationed in Bissau.