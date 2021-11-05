Ghana signs protocol agreement with AU on African Games

Ghana on Thursday signed a protocol agreement with the Africa Union (AU) which provides the framework for the hosting of the 2023 African Games, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee(LOC) Kweku Ofori Asare told Xinhua.

He said the agreement is also the legal document binding the host country and the AU, which gives Ghana the impetus to host the Games.

“Without the protocol agreement, it is practically impossible for Ghana to host the Games. We had to go back and forth to get it signed. We are happy it has finally been endorsed for us to go ahead with the plans to host the Games,” he stated.

“Though work has started already, the door is now open for the greater works to commence as Ghana is set to make a mark with hosting the African Games,” he said.

He added a creative identity manual that incorporates the mascot, logo, and all branding activities for the Games was also approved by the AU.

The mascot and logo for the Games would soon be launched by Ghanaian president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ofori added. Enditem