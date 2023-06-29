Ghana Ski Federation hosts maiden competition

Solomon Owusu Anim was declared winner of the first ever National Open competition organised by the Ghana Ski and Sliding Federation on June 26-27, 2023, at the University of Ghana campus in Accra.

The two-day event was under the auspices of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the African Ski Confederation (ASC) aimed for the development and promotion of the sport.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Godwin Vasco Nukunu President of the Federation who double as the Vice President ASC said he was impressed with the performance of the athletes.

He said the competition was also to select athletes for the national team for an upcoming local and international competition.

He said, “I’m impressed with the performance of the athletes because it is the first of its kind and they have really proven that the sport has future in Ghana”.

He said the new sport formed some few years ago, was becoming very attractive to the youth adding that very soon there would be competitive events in the regional capitals and also at the tertiary institutions.