Ghana Slashes Debt Ratio Ahead of Target, Mahama Announces

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Ghana will reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio to between 55% and 58% by the end of 2025, significantly outperforming earlier forecasts.

Mahama credited the accelerated fiscal improvement to sustained economic reforms, strategic debt restructuring, and the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi during a Presidential Dialogue at the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan. He stated the government achieved a substantial reduction of nearly GH¢150 billion in total debt over the past five months.

“This is not only the result of the debt exchange program, but also because the cedi has strengthened, reducing the local cost of our external debt,” Mahama explained. He emphasized that the currency’s gains are now solidifying the benefits achieved through the recently concluded restructuring agreement with bilateral creditors, which reduced nominal debt and extended repayment terms. “If this trajectory holds, we will reach our medium-term debt sustainability target by the end of this year, not 2028, as originally forecast,” Mahama added.

The President pointed to infrastructure investments designed to repay themselves, like the Tema port public-private partnership, as examples minimizing fiscal pressure. His comments came during a session themed “Making Africa‘s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development,” joined by President Azali Assoumani of Comoros, Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango, and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, opening the dialogue, urged African governments to prioritize domestic capital over external funding.

The event also honored outgoing AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, concluding his decade-long tenure in August. Adesina highlighted the Bank’s impact, citing $91 billion in financing that improved livelihoods for over 565 million Africans. Ghana’s faster-than-expected debt reduction underscores the broader conference focus on enhancing macroeconomic resilience across the continent.