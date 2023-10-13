Ghana, South Africa enter into visa free agreement for ordinary passport holders

Ghana and South Africa have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Agreement took effect from November 1, 2023.

Travellers might transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to 90 days without recourse to work.

It urged the travelling public to take note of the development.