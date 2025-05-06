Ghana Standards Authority Pushes Management Certification to Boost Export Readiness

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is urging local businesses to adopt internationally recognized management systems certification to enhance their competitiveness in global markets, citing documentation and process standardization as critical steps to meet rigorous international standards.

Speaking at the GSA’s third Annual General Meeting, Mrs. Dzienyo Akafia, Head of Systems Certification, emphasized that certification schemes such as those for quality, food safety, and environmental management enable firms to systematically identify risks, improve operational consistency, and gain consumer trust. “Global buyers increasingly prioritize certified suppliers because they guarantee safe, reliable products,” she said. “This is why certified Ghanaian companies export to the U.S., UK, and regional markets, while others remain confined locally.”

A key hurdle, however, is Ghanaian businesses’ traditional reliance on informal practices. Mrs. Akafia stressed that structured documentation and internal audits are non-negotiable for certification. “Without records, you cannot track progress or address issues proactively. Audits based on data allow companies to course-correct and prove compliance,” she explained.

Professor Alex Dodoo, GSA Director-General, echoed the call, linking certification to industrial efficiency and market access. “Standardization isn’t just about compliance it drives recognition and growth,” he said, while acknowledging that documentation remains a persistent challenge for many firms.

The GSA’s Management Systems Certification Scheme, accredited by Germany’s DAkkS, has operated for years, offering frameworks aligned with global benchmarks. Yet adoption rates lag, partly due to resource constraints and resistance to formalizing informal sector practices.

Analysts note that certification could help Ghanaian exporters capitalize on trade opportunities amid rising global demand for traceable, sustainable goods. However, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) often lack the technical expertise or funds to implement these systems. Mrs. Akafia urged businesses to view certification as an investment, not a cost, citing long-term gains in customer retention and market expansion.

The push aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s private sector, which recently saw a four-year high in activity per S&P Global’s PMI data. Yet systemic challenges including financial sector vulnerabilities flagged by Fitch highlight the need for holistic reforms.

As Ghana navigates dual priorities of economic growth and stability, management certification emerges as a bridge between local enterprise potential and global market demands. Success will hinge on addressing SMEs’ capacity gaps and fostering a culture of documentation to transform informal practices into scalable, export-ready operations.