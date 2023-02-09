Ghana Standards Authority to engage Iron Rod dealers on February 16

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is set to engage dealers of iron rods in the country on Thursday, February 16 to discuss the quality of iron rods on the Ghanaian market.

The meeting is in line with the intention of the Authority to conduct periodic factory and market surveillance and its year of enforcement agenda.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Authority and copied the Ghana News Agency said, “the Authority has noted with grave concern, through complaints from clients and discoveries from its own market surveillance, that some diameters of steel for the reinforcement of concrete (iron rods) on the market, do not meet the standard specifications.

“It is important that all relevant stakeholders in the industry adhere to the current standard for iron rods (GS 788:2), especially in respect to marking on iron rods to be sold on the Ghanaian market.”

The statement added that in line with its mandate, the GSA has invited all iron rods manufacturers, importers, retailers, and other stakeholders, to a meeting which forms part of the GSA’s mission of contributing towards the growth of industry and protection of consumers through regular engagements with industry players.

The Ghana Standard Authority is an agency of Government responsible for developing, publishing, and promoting standards in the country.

It does this through Standardisation, Metrology and Conformity Assessment. Activities of Conformity Assessment are inspection, testing and certification and these activities ensure that products or goods produced in Ghana, whether for local consumption or for export, are safe, reliable and are of good quality.