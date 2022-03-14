Ghana star Partey scores as Arsenal picks three points in a Premier League game against Leicester City

Ghana’s sensational midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey scored a spectacular header for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League game to boost the Gunner’s hope for a top finish at the end of the season.

The 11th minute first half goal was the Ghana’s star second English Premier League (EPL) goal since he scored his first goal for his club in 2021 against Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

Brazilian international, Gabriel Martinelli swung in a corner from the left into the cloudy penalty box only for Partey to change the direction of the ball into the top corner of the goal post to register the first goal of the game.

Partey, who moved to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid in July 2020, came close scoring a second goal in 19th minute of the game after his curled shot beats Leicester’s goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel but his finish hit the post for a goal kick.

Leicester City then dominated the first half winning the ball possession of 55% as against Arsenal 45% until England Referee, Anthony Taylor separated the two teams into the dressing room for their coaches to work on tactical instruction.

The only goal scored by Arsenal gave them the slight advantage over their opponent to end the first half.

Arsenal started the second half with an impressive cross field passes forcing Leicester City players to run after the ball to the delight of their cheery home fans.

In 55 minutes, Partey beat the opponent defense with a cross from Arsenal and England International, Ben White but his (Partey’s) header was handed by Caglar Soyuncu, Leicester City defender in the penalty box to prevent a clear scoring opportunity.

Arsenal was awarded a penalty from the foul incident as captain Alexandre Lacazette put in a skillful kick to give the Gunners two goal lead that deepened the woes of the visitors.

Arsenal will host league contender, Liverpool at Emirate Stadium on Wednesday night in a game that will revive the stand of the winner to a different position on the league log. Arsenal currently sits fourth on the table with twenty six games in all twenty nine matches played while a win for Liverpool will close in on league leaders, Manchester City.

BY; Nicholas Tetteh Amedor