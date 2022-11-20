Ghana Start-up Network honour Young entrepreneurs for hard work

The Ghana Start-up Network (GSN), an association of startup entrepreneurs, has honoured 65 young entrepreneurs.

Out of the 65 honoured nominees, eleven were also awarded plaques for emerging as the overall winners in their respective categories.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards were held for entrepreneurs under 45 years, who are doing extraordinary work to change their communities and the world.

The award, which was held on the theme: “Innovate, Collaborate and Invest for Greater Impact” gives patrons brand recognition, which they could leverage to attract investors, create publicity and confidence building, and offer business coaching and mentoring as well as strategic networking.

Mr Solomon Adjei, Executive Director of the Ghana Start-up Network, organisers of the awards, said in an interview with the GNA that the award was part of activities marking the Ghana Startups and SMEs Week (GSW).

He said the GSW sought to bring together youth representatives, researchers, policymakers, and development practitioners from across Ghana and other countries to discuss jobs for the youth, skills and entrepreneurship in the country.

Mr Adjei said the summits held during the week provided a unique opportunity to assess the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and policies on addressing the youth skills gap in Ghana and developing their entrepreneurial capacities.

It also recommended policy options to address the persistent mismatches between labour market requirements and the resources required for sustainable job creation.

Mr Adjei implored the young entrepreneurs to enter partnerships with others in the same sector to be in a better position to attract funding.

Director of Investment at the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Mr Ashong Lartey, in a short remark announced that the GIPC existed to promote startups and that they had programmes that startups could access to scale up.

He congratulated the award winners for their hard work and urged those who couldn’t get the ultimate prize not to give up but to work harder.

Mr Seth Ameyaw Danquah, Managing Director of IGOGHANA Ventures, commended the organisers and urged businesses to take advantage of available opportunities and build their capacity to be ready to execute them.