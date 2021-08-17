Ghana starts another round of coronavirus vaccination

Ghana on Monday began a new round of COVID-19 vaccination with 177,700 single-dose Johnson &Johnson vaccines to be administered, said health authorities.

The vaccines that Ghana received under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative will target persons aged 18 years and above, excluding pregnant women, at selected health points, said the authorities.

Elizabeth Acheampong, a teacher of the Ayalolo Cluster of Schools in Accra, the capital of Ghana, told Xinhua after receiving a jab that vaccination at this time was critical to protect everyone against the pandemic in the face of the third wave of infections biting hard at its victims.

“Because of the way the pandemic is spreading fast in our communities, it is necessary to come and have the injection for protection,” she said. “I encourage all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who have not had their COVID-19 jabs yet to take advantage of this period and come for it.”

Accra, and the Ashanti region are the two hotspots for the pandemic since the outbreak in March 2020. Enditem