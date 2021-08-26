Ghana starts post-enumeration survey ahead of releasing new population figures

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) commenced on Monday, the post-enumeration survey (PES) after the conclusion of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The PES comes ahead of the release of the results of the census which started from June 27.

Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, explained on Monday that the PES was a quality assurance exercise for the just-ended census.

“Remember the PES is independent of the Census process and the accuracy of its results are predicated on its independence,” Annim reminded participating field personnel at a ceremony at Winneba in Ghana’s Central region.

In an interview, the Government Statistician said the personnel had been well trained to deliver quality results at the end of the PES.

He added that the full data was ready and preparations were underway to release the first preliminary report on schedule of the census carried out.

“This is Ghana’s first digital census, and we were able to analyze the data in real-time, sending feedback to our enumerators, on the field,” he stated.

With the feedback, he said “Where we thought the enumerators needed to go back and correct certain inputs, they did so. So largely, the data is clean to the extent that we can begin to put out the preliminary reports.”

“We have received data covering 99.4 percent of the country’s population, sland thw outstanding population is negligible and will not affect the data we need for the 2021 PHC,” added Annim.

Ghana embarked on the 2021 PHC on June 27 with three subsequent mop-up periods to capture all those within the Ghanaian territory.

Annim said once the Census Management Committee approved of the release schedule, the GSS would release the first preliminary census report within three months after the conclusion of the exercise.

The 2010 population census put Ghana’s total population at 24.6 million, increasing 30.4 percent over the 18.9 million recorded in 2000.

The next enumeration after that, scheduled for 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.