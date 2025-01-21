Ghana Statistical Association Inaugurates New Executive Team

The Ghana Statistical Association (GSA) recently ushered in a new chapter with the inauguration of its newly elected executive team at a ceremony held at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Census Secretariat Conference Hall in Accra.

This event, while marking the formal transition of leadership, also served as a celebration of the GSA’s ongoing commitment to advancing the field of Statistics and Data Science in Ghana.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, was present at the event and took the opportunity to commend the outgoing leadership for their hard work and dedication, which he noted had significantly contributed to the success and growth of the association. He further emphasized the readiness of the GSS to continue collaborating with the GSA to promote the use of statistics and data science across national development policies.

In his remarks, Professor Annim encouraged the new executives to actively engage in national initiatives that influence key policies, ensuring that data science remains a vital tool in shaping the future of Ghana’s development.

The outgoing executives, led by Professor N. N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah, were recognized for their service to the association. Their leadership and unwavering commitment left a lasting legacy, as reflected in the warm sentiments shared by outgoing Vice President for the Southern Sector, Professor Ezekiel Nortey, and General Secretary, Professor Bishop Albert Luguthera. Both expressed their enthusiasm in welcoming the new leadership and expressed confidence that the incoming president, with his institutional knowledge, would guide the team in making informed decisions.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the new executive team, incoming President Professor Saeed I. Bashiru, also the Vice Chancellor of Tamale Technical University, thanked the GSA membership for their trust. He outlined his vision of raising the profile of the association and fostering stronger partnerships, both locally and internationally, to promote Statistics and Data Science. The new leadership, he said, would work tirelessly to enhance the reputation of the association and implement initiatives that drive the field forward.

Professor Bashiru called on all members to actively engage with the association’s activities, stating that only through collective efforts could they achieve the shared goal of shaping a brighter future for the profession in Ghana.

The newly inaugurated executive team is poised to lead the GSA for the next two years, with Professor Saeed Bashiru at the helm. His team includes Vice Presidents Professor Francis Ayiah-Mensah and Professor Gabriel Okyere for the Southern and Northern sectors, respectively. Other key members include Mrs. Carine Malor as General Secretary, Mr. Francis Yaw Daah as Deputy General Secretary, Ms. Hannah Swanzy as Financial Secretary, and Dr. Enoch Mintah Ampaw as Organizing Secretary. Completing the team are Mr. Thomas Kwame Klu and Mr. Richard Berimah Twum, who have been elected as executive members.

With these fresh appointments, the GSA is set to continue its mission of promoting effective statistical practices and advocating for the critical role of data science in shaping national policy and development. The incoming leadership’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the field will likely play a significant role in positioning Ghana as a leader in the region in terms of data-driven decision-making.