Ghana still on edge five days on after Turkey Earthquake

Mrs Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkiye, says the Embassy is still hoping to hear news on Christian Atsu’s whereabouts from the Turkish Authorities after five days of being trapped in a rubble following the earthquake in Turkiye.

It was earlier reported that the former Black Stars’ Winger had been found alive and taken to a hospital with breathing difficulties and some injuries.

That report, was later said to be untrue, with efforts still being made to locate him.

Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, the local manager of Christian Atsu, a few days ago, encouraged Ghanaians to keep hope alive as search efforts continued.

Atsu’s elder sister, Anna, also made the same plea in an interview with the GNA at the player’s family house in Accra.

“I’m hoping that Atsu will be back soon, so all we need to do is to support him with our prayers,” she said.

Anxious family members, millions of Ghanaians and the striker’s friends and fans across the globe have been through a rollercoaster of emotions after news broke that he had been trapped under the rubble from the building housing his apartment after the earthquake.

In an interview with the BBC, Claire Rupio, Atsu’s partner said, “I still have hope a bit and still pray and believe that he is alive”.

She appealed to the Hatayspor Club, the Turkish Authorities and the British Government to use equipment needed to rescue those still trapped in the rubble, including Atsu.

“They can’t get there deep without the equipment and the time is running,”she added.

She described the moment as a difficult one for her and, especially with the children having to wake up everyday and live with the news that her partner had still not been found.

Claire told BBC that Atsu’s agent was in Turkey and that she was hopeful that the agent would bring news on Atsu.

She said Saturday, February 4, 2023, was the last time he spoke with them before the incident happened on Monday.

“I had a lot of missed calls on my phone from his sister who told me about it and I also read it in the news.

“I know the rescuers are trying their best, hardworking day and night to rescue everybody and I just feel for everybody like me and my children being in the unknown whether their family is alive or not,” she said.

About 26 hours after the incident, Mustafa Ozat, the Vice President of Atsu’s Hatayspor Club, put to rest conflicting media reports over his rescue or otherwise announcing that he had been found alive and sent to a medical facility for attention.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey corroborated that account, saying the Turkish Authorities had confirmed that and that the Embassy was awaiting information on the medical facility he had been sent to.

That information was greeted with much relief and excitement from well-wishers, especially the beneficiaries of his limitless generosity.

But the agent in a statement posted on social media later said, “Following yesterday’s update from the Club that Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts.

“As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family, and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.”

Hatayspor Manager, Volkan Demirel, reportedly told Turkish sport website, Spor Arena, there was “no news yet” on either Atsu or Sporting Director, Taner Savut, who were reported missing after the earthquake.

After that message, Mr Hayye Yartey, again urged Ghanaians to keep praying for the former Chelsea and Newcastle player to be found safe.

“Let’s keep praying for Atsu to be safe and back,”he told GNA Sports.

Ms Anna said the family was yet to hear from the Club about the incident, saying plans were underway for their brother to visit Turkiye next week.

She said the last time they spoke to Atsu was on Sunday, February 5, 2023,at about 1300 hours.

The earthquake of a 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey and parts of Syria in the early hours of Monday, claiming more than 7000 lives, with thousands injured, in a snowy weather.

According to Al Jazeera, the number of deaths in Turkey rose to 21,043 on Saturday while more than 3,500 were killed in Syria.

“… 19 people pulled alive today from different locations in Turkiye. More than 25,000 dead in both countries,” the report said.

The United Nations said up to 5.3 million people in Syria may be homeless after the earthquakes, while nearly 900,000 people were in urgent need of hot food in Turkey and Syria.

Turkey said it is working to open two new routes into rebel-held parts of Syria.

The report from Al Jazeera said rescues described as “miraculous” continued more than 100 hours after the tremors of the first earthquake struck.

It said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had said his Government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region hit by earthquakes.

“We’ve declared a state of emergency,”he said during a visit to the disaster zone.

“It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the State’s firm hand is on their backs,”he said.

Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor in September last year and got his first goal for the Club when his side beat Kasimpasa 1-0 over the weekend before the disaster on Monday.

The 31-year-old player, has since joining the Black Stars in 2012, made 64 appearances for the national team, with 10 goals and nine assists.

Atsu, a twin, has two children.