Ghana Stock Exchange Champions Gender Equality at International Women’s Day Event

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) marked International Women’s Day 2025 by hosting its annual “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony, aligning with global bourses to spotlight women’s economic inclusion under the theme “Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.”

Held on March 11 at its Accra premises, the event convened executives, entrepreneurs, students, and advocates to amplify calls for equitable opportunities across sectors, reinforcing the link between gender parity and sustainable economic growth.

Keynote speaker Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, CEO of L’AINE HR and co-founder of Legacy Girls’ College, challenged outdated perceptions, stating, “Gender equality isn’t a buzzword—it’s an economic necessity. Progress hinges on dismantling barriers to women’s participation in leadership, innovation, and wealth creation.” Her remarks echoed broader industry shifts, with studies by the World Bank showing firms with gender-diverse leadership outperforming peers by up to 21% in profitability.

GSE Managing Director Abena Amoah emphasized the exchange’s tangible commitments, citing mentorship programs and policies to boost female board representation. “True inclusion means ensuring women access capital, networks, and decision-making roles,” she said. The sentiment was reinforced by IFC Ghana’s Cemile Hacibeyglo, who noted that closing Africa’s $42 billion gender financing gap could lift millions from poverty. “Investing in women isn’t charity—it’s strategic economics,” she added.

UN Global Compact Ghana’s Tolu Kweku Lacroix urged corporations to accelerate action, stressing that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires “moving beyond pledges to measurable outcomes,” including parity in executive suites. A panel featuring financial leaders and educators later dissected systemic hurdles, from cultural biases to limited STEM access for girls, while spotlighting success stories like Ghana’s rising female fintech founders.

The event, organized with IFC, UN Women, and other global partners, underscores a growing recognition within African markets: gender equality is not merely aspirational but a catalyst for competitiveness. As exchanges from Nairobi to Johannesburg ramp up similar initiatives, the GSE’s focus on actionable policies—rather than performative gestures—sets a benchmark for translating rhetoric into results. With women comprising just 12% of CEOs in Africa’s top listed firms, the path remains steep, but the bell ringing in Accra signals a louder demand for change.