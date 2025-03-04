Ghana Stock Exchange Closes Higher Amid Mixed Trading Activity for March 3, 2025

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded modest gains on Monday, March 3, 2025, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index rising by 109.53 points to close at 5,769.29.

This marked a 1.9% increase from the previous session, driven by selective buying in key equities. The financial sector index, however, saw minimal movement, inching up just 0.16 points to 2,814.46, reflecting cautious sentiment among investors.

Trading activity totaled 58,727 shares valued at GH¢1.27 million, with Scancom PLC (MTNGH) leading volume at 36,046 shares traded. The telecom giant’s shares edged up 3.5% to GH¢3.20, contributing significantly to the day’s turnover. NewGold ETF (GLD) also stood out, with 2,317 units traded at GH¢428.15 per share, pushing its total value to GH¢992,021.

Banking stocks showed mixed performance. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana (SCB) gained 0.04% to GH¢25.02, while Access Bank Ghana (ACCESS) held steady at GH¢6.82. Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) saw limited activity, with five shares traded at GH¢5.06. Notably, TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) surged 9.9% to GH¢16.47, buoyed by energy sector optimism.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) remained subdued, with Samba Foods Ltd (SAMBA) and others recording zero trades. Market capitalization held firm at GH¢129.19 billion, though weak participation in small-cap stocks highlighted lingering investor caution. Analysts noted the absence of dividend announcements and subdued foreign inflows as potential headwinds, even as the index’s year-to-date climb signaled resilience in blue-chip equities.

“The uptick in the composite index reflects confidence in large caps, but the broader market needs catalysts to sustain momentum,” remarked a local analyst, speaking anonymously. With several stocks like Aluworks (ALW) and Camelot Ghana (CMLT) flatlining, attention turns to corporate earnings reports and macroeconomic indicators for clearer direction.