Ghana Stock Exchange Closes Higher Amid Mixed Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) edged upward on Friday, February 28, 2025, as the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 12.73 points to close at 5,659.76, while the Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) inched up 0.66 points to 2,814.30.

Market capitalization settled at GH¢127.82 billion, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid sporadic trading activity.

Leading the day’s trades was Scancom PLC (MTNGH), which saw 418,082 shares change hands at GH¢2.91 each, contributing GH¢1.22 million to the day’s total traded value of GH¢15.18 million. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL) also stood out, with its share price jumping 10% to GH¢14.98 following a GH¢7.49 million transaction involving 500 shares. NewGold ETF (GLD) dominated value traded, however, with GH¢13.94 million worth of shares exchanged despite a slight dip in its price.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), however, remained quiet. Samba Foods Limited (SAMBA) and other GAX-listed firms recorded no trades, underscoring the segment’s ongoing liquidity challenges.

Financials painted a mixed picture for listed companies. While MTNGH reported earnings per share (EPS) of GH¢0.38, Aluworks PLC (ALW) continued to struggle with negative earnings, reflecting broader industrial headwinds. Market analysts noted the GSE’s resilience but cautioned that stagnant dividend yields and uneven corporate performance could temper optimism.

“The uptick in indices signals cautious confidence, but low volumes outside a few active counters highlight lingering risk aversion,” said a Accra-based equity analyst, who declined to be named. “Investors are likely awaiting clearer signals from quarterly earnings before committing further.”

Friday’s session concluded a week where trading volumes fluctuated, peaking at 11.6 million shares on Wednesday. Year-to-date, the GSE-CI and GSE-FSI have climbed 0.16% and 0.18%, respectively, suggesting a tentative recovery after earlier volatility.