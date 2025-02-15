Ghana Stock Exchange Closes Week on High Note as Indices Climb Amid Mixed Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) capped off a bullish trading week on February 14, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rising 1% to close at 5,351.34 points, marking a 55-point gain from the previous session.

The Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also edged up 0.5% to 2,567.22, driven by selective buying in banking and consumer goods stocks. Market capitalization climbed to GH¢119.88 billion, buoyed by steady investor interest in large-cap equities.

Friday’s session saw the highest trading volume of the week, with 600,391 shares exchanged, valued at GH¢7.68 million. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) dominated activity, accounting for 34% of the day’s total value traded at GH¢568,360, as its share price rose 1.4% to GH¢2.80. NewGold ETF (GLD) emerged as another standout, surging 3.3% to GH¢435.72 amid heightened demand for commodity-backed securities.

The week’s performance was uneven, however. While Access Bank Ghana (ACCESS) gained 8.4% to GH¢6.20 and Benso Palm Plantation (BOPP) jumped 3.9% to GH¢26.25, over half of listed stocks—including Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and AngloGold Ashanti (AGA)—stagnated with zero price movement. Aluworks PLC (ALW) remained pegged at GH¢0.10, reflecting persistent challenges in the manufacturing sector.

Market breadth tilted negative, with 12 decliners outpacing 8 advancers. Liquidity concerns lingered as 20 stocks recorded no trades, underscoring cautious sentiment in mid- and small-cap segments. Analysts noted the divergence between high-performing ETFs and lagging equities. “Investors are hedging bets in volatile markets,” said Accra-based trader Kwame Ofori. “NewGold’s rally signals appetite for safer assets, while stagnant volumes elsewhere hint at profit-taking ahead of audited earnings season.”

The exchange’s alternative market (GAX) remained subdued, with Samba Foods Ltd (SAMBA) and others failing to attract bids. Meanwhile, Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) and GOIL PLC saw modest gains, closing flat at GH¢5.60 and GH¢1.59, respectively.

As the GSE enters a new week, stakeholders will watch for sustained institutional buying and clarity from upcoming corporate earnings. With year-to-date index growth at 9.5%, the market’s resilience faces a test amid macroeconomic headwinds, including currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures.