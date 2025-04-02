Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index Dips 2.8% Amid Mixed Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index fell 2.8% to close at 6,041.63 points during Wednesday’s trading session, down 176.27 points from its previous close of 6,217.90 on March 28.

The financial stocks index edged marginally higher, gaining 0.81 points to settle at 3,060.11. Year-to-date declines for both indices stood at 0.24% and 0.29%, respectively.

Total traded volume reached 929,077 shares valued at GH¢11.16 million, dominated by GCB Bank PLC, which accounted for 820,786 shares worth GH¢5.79 million. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) followed with 72,691 shares traded, while Fan Milk PLC saw GH¢3.73 million in transactions. NewGold ETF led by value, contributing GH¢5.09 million from 10,961 units traded.

Several equities, including Access Bank Ghana and Agricultural Development Bank, recorded static closing prices. PBC Ltd., Sam Woode Ltd., and Samba Foods Ltd. reported no trading activity. Aluworks PLC and Mega African Capital PLC also remained flat, with their year-high and year-low prices unchanged.

Market capitalization stood at GH¢134.83 billion, driven largely by GCB Bank, AngloGold Ashanti, and Tullow Oil. The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) showed minimal movement, with all listed entities—SAMBA, MMH, HORDS, IIL, and DIGICUT—recording zero shares traded.

The exchange resumes trading on Thursday, with investors monitoring macroeconomic indicators and corporate earnings updates.