Ghana Stock Exchange Dominated by MTN, Gold ETF in Early 2025

MTN Ghana (MTNGH) and the NewGold ETF (GLD) emerged as the dominant forces on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) during the first four months of 2025, commanding trading activity by volume and value respectively.

MTNGH accounted for 64.83% of all shares traded (54.6 million shares), while CAL Bank followed distantly at 18.09%.

Despite ranking sixth in volume, the gold-backed GLD ETF generated GH¢387 million in traded value – representing 62.64% of the market’s total value. MTNGH contributed a further 26.19% (GH¢161.9 million), highlighting extreme market concentration where just two instruments drove nearly 89% of total value.

The divergence underscores investor preference for gold as a macroeconomic hedge amid uncertainty. Banks demonstrated moderate activity: GCB ranked third by value (GH¢20.3 million), while SCB and TOTAL Petroleum registered notable value despite lower volumes.

Overall liquidity remained heavily skewed toward MTNGH and select financial stocks, with the top five equities comprising 93.62% of volume. The data signals persistent market fragility, where gold assets and telecom dominance overshadow broader equity participation.