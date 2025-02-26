Ghana Stock Exchange Edges Higher as Financial Stocks Lead Gains

Trading at the Ghana Stock Exchange closed on a cautiously optimistic note Tuesday, with key indices inching upward amid mixed activity across sectors.

The benchmark Composite Index rose 24 points to settle at 5,622.92, while financial stocks outperformed, climbing nearly 50 points to 2,809.97—their sharpest single-day jump this month. Investors traded over two million shares valued at GH¢5.24 million, though the session revealed stark contrasts between bustling blue-chips and stagnant smaller listings.

Scancom PLC, the telecommunications giant trading as MTNGH, dominated proceedings with GH¢4.09 million worth of shares changing hands, despite a marginal dip in its closing price. Banking stocks showed resilience, with Cal Bank seeing 416,333 shares traded—the highest volume of the day—while Ecobank Transnational eked out a 7% price gain. The mining and energy sectors flexed their muscle in market valuations, as AngloGold Ashanti and Tullow Oil collectively accounted for over GH¢36 billion in capitalization, underscoring their outsized role in the exchange’s performance.

Beneath the surface, however, challenges lingered. Nearly a third of listed companies—including Aluworks and Mega African Capital—reported negative earnings per share, with analysts noting persistent struggles in manufacturing and niche markets. “Investors are chasing growth stories,” said Accra-based financial advisor Kwame Asare, pointing to Unilever Ghana’s premium 18.78 price-to-earnings ratio. “But the lack of dividends across the board signals companies are hoarding cash rather than rewarding shareholders.”

The alternative GAX market, designed for emerging firms, remained eerily quiet. Samba Foods and Digicut Productions—both listed to fanfare last year—saw zero transactions, mirroring stagnation in the odd-lot segment. Foreign investors maintained strong positions in Benso Palm Plantation and Cal Bank, holding 65% and 89% stakes respectively, though local retail participation stayed muted.

As the closing bell echoed through trading floors, brokers highlighted the day’s paradox: steady climbs for financial and commodity titans contrasted with airless trading for smaller players. With no dividends declared and half-year earnings reports looming, the session embodied what one trader called “selective optimism”—a market betting heavily on proven winners while sidelining riskier ventures. For Ghana’s growing investor class, the message seems clear: in uncertain times, stick with what works.