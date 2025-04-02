Ghana Stock Exchange Grants Three Firms Deadline Extension for 2024 Audits

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has announced a regulatory extension for three listed companies to submit their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Intravenous Infusions Plc, Enterprise Group Plc, and Quantum Terminals Plc will now file the documents by April 30, 2025, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The GSE disclosed the deadline adjustment in a public notice issued on April 2, 2025, citing unspecified operational challenges faced by the firms. The extension aligns with regulatory provisions allowing flexibility for listed entities encountering delays in finalizing audits.

No additional details were provided regarding the specific reasons for the postponement. The affected companies are required to adhere to the revised timeline to maintain compliance with market rules.

Investors and stakeholders seeking clarification may contact the GSE’s Head of Listing via phone at 0302 669908, 669914, or 669935. The exchange emphasized its commitment to ensuring transparency while balancing corporate operational needs.

The announcement underscores ongoing efforts by Ghanaian regulators to accommodate market participants amid complex financial reporting demands.