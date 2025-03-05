Ghana Stock Exchange Hits Record High in March 2025 Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed its 6920th trading session on March 5, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) surging to an all-time high of 6,011.41 points, marking a 1.7% gain from the previous day and a year-to-date rise of 0.23%.

The rally reflects renewed investor confidence as equities across banking, telecommunications, and agribusiness sectors posted robust gains.

Leading the charge was Scancom PLC (MTNGH), operator of MTN Ghana, which saw its shares trade at GH¢3.19, up 2.9% from the previous close. The telecom giant recorded the session’s highest turnover, with 184,427 shares valued at GH¢588,300, underscoring its dominance in a market increasingly driven by digital services demand. Banking stocks also shone, with Standard Chartered Bank Ghana (SCB) climbing to GH¢25.04 per share, fueled by trades worth GH¢1.1 million. Meanwhile, Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) rose 0.15% to GH¢26.35, backed by GH¢30,566 in transactions.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) mirrored the bullish trend, inching up 0.29% to 2,869.55 points. Market capitalization hit GH¢132.7 billion, a 0.96% increase from the prior session, driven largely by blue-chip performances. Notably, Unilever Ghana (UNIL) gained 0.1% to GH¢19.52, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) held steady at GH¢16.47 amid steady energy sector activity.

Despite the broader optimism, some stocks lagged. Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) flatlined at GH¢0.02, reflecting ongoing challenges in commodity-dependent industries. The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), tailored for small and medium enterprises, remained subdued, with Samba Foods (SAMBA) and others recording zero trades—a reminder of the hurdles facing emerging firms in attracting liquidity.

The session’s total traded volume reached 446,309 shares, valued at GH¢1.9 million, a 180% spike from Tuesday’s GH¢683,144. Analysts attribute the surge to institutional repositioning ahead of quarterly earnings reports, particularly in banking and consumer goods. “Investors are betting on sectors with strong dividend histories and resilient demand,” said a local broker, citing GCB Bank’s (GCB) 0.3% rise to GH¢6.53 as evidence of defensive stock appeal.

As trading wrapped, eyes turned to Thursday’s session, with expectations of sustained momentum as regional economic reforms and stable crude oil prices buoy sentiment. For now, Ghana’s bourse stands as a bright spot in West Africa’s financial landscape, blending tradition with a growing appetite for innovation.