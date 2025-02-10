Ghana Stock Exchange Inches Upward as Financial Sector Outperforms

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed modestly higher on February 10, 2025, with the Composite Index (GSE-CI) rising 0.4% to 5,267.19 points, while the Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) outpaced broader gains, climbing 1.2% to 2,527.84.

Year-to-date, the indices have advanced 7.7% and 6.2%, respectively, reflecting cautious optimism in Ghana’s economic trajectory amid uneven regional growth.

Trading activity remained heavily concentrated, with Scancom PLC (MTNGH) accounting for 97% of the day’s volume at 438,573 shares traded. The telecom giant held steady at GH¢2.75, contributing GH¢1.21 million to the session’s total turnover of GH¢1.75 million. NewGold ETF (GLD) emerged as a standout, rising 1.2% to GH¢433 with GH¢494,919 in trades, while Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) surged 8.7% to GH¢25.01 following a GH¢30,112 block transaction, signaling renewed confidence in banking sector stability.

Yet beneath the headline numbers, liquidity challenges persisted. Over 20 equities, including Samba Foods (SAMBA) and PBC Ltd., recorded zero trades, while penny stocks like Aluworks PLC (ALW) stagnated at GH¢0.10. Market capitalization held firm at GH¢118.34 billion, though earnings reports revealed stark contrasts: Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) and Cocoa Processing Co. (CPC) posted losses, while MTNGH reported a profit of GH¢0.38 per share, and Unilever Ghana (UNIL) saw its shares hold at GH¢19.50 after GH¢9.07 million in trades.

“The financial sector’s rally suggests investors are pricing in policy reforms,” said Accra-based analyst Kwame Asare. “But the thin trading outside top movers underscores lingering risk aversion, especially with dividend yields remaining flat.” Investors appeared to prioritize long-term capital appreciation over short-term returns, a trend amplified by muted corporate earnings and macroeconomic uncertainties.

As Ghana’s market navigates a quiet earnings season, attention shifts to upcoming fiscal reviews and regional economic indicators. While the exchange’s tentative stability hints at recovery, volatility in niche sectors and stagnant small-cap activity serve as reminders of the fragile balance between optimism and caution. For now, the spotlight remains on whether policy shifts or external shocks will steer the next phase of growth.