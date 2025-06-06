Ghana Stock Exchange Indices Climb on Active Trading Session

Ghana’s equity market advanced during Thursday’s trading as the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 15.57 points to 6,004.72, while the Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 2.57 points to 3,244.82.

The session saw 3,087,888 shares traded, valued at GH¢16.18 million.

GCB Bank PLC led trading activity with 402,321 shares exchanged, closing at GH¢8.85—a GH¢0.05 gain. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) dominated transaction value at GH¢6.63 million, closing at GH¢2.81 after 2.36 million shares traded. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC rose GH¢0.07 to GH¢26.27, while Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) added GH¢0.08 to GH¢1.99.

Year-to-date, the GSE-CI has increased 0.23%, reflecting sustained investor confidence amid broader economic improvements, including recent cedi appreciation and declining inflation.

The GSE’s year-to-date gains align with Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilization efforts, though market capitalization remains sensitive to commodity price fluctuations and currency volatility.