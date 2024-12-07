Ghana Stock Exchange Invests in Education with ICT Centre Donation in Adabraka

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has reaffirmed its commitment to education and community development through a generous donation to the Nii Amugi Cluster of Schools in Adabraka, Accra.

The GSE has contributed over GHS120,000 to refurbish the school’s ICT Centre and provide brand-new desktop computers, aimed at empowering students with the tools needed to excel in a digital world.

The initiative is part of the Exchange’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote financial literacy among young people. In addition to the ICT Centre renovation, GSE staff engaged with students on investment and savings, and donated piggy banks to help instil a culture of financial discipline.

The upgraded ICT Centre will offer students a modern learning environment to enhance their digital literacy, preparing them for future academic and professional opportunities in an increasingly tech-driven world.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, stressed the importance of equipping the younger generation with the necessary resources to succeed in the 21st century. “At the Ghana Stock Exchange, we believe that access to technology is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right. This donation represents an investment in the future of these students, giving them the tools to explore new opportunities, pursue their ambitions, and contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by a range of dignitaries, including representatives from the Ghana Stock Exchange, the school administration, the Korley Klottey Municipal Educational Directorate, and the Queen Mother of Adabraka. Mr. Phillip Aidoo, the Municipal Director of Education for Korley Klottey, expressed his gratitude, noting the timely impact of the donation. “In today’s digital era, this contribution will transform the way our students learn and interact with technology. The refurbished ICT Centre and the new computers will open doors to a world of possibilities,” he said.

This donation is part of the Ghana Stock Exchange’s ongoing efforts to support and uplift communities, aligning with its broader mission to foster sustainable growth and development across Ghana.