Ghana Stock Exchange Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) started the year on a high note, with the equities market posting robust gains in January 2025.

The GSE Composite Index surged 6.97%, while the Financial Stock Index rose 3.97%, reflecting renewed investor confidence. Trading activity also saw a significant uptick, with the number of transactions jumping 241.87% year-on-year to 7,593.

Top performers for the month included Ecobank Transnational Inc. (29.03%), CalBank PLC (17.14%), MTN Ghana (10.00%), Access Bank Ghana PLC (10.00%), and NewGold ETF (8.06%). On the flip side, Republic Bank Ghana PLC (-9.09%) was the month’s sole notable decliner.

The fixed income market also showed strength, with total traded volume rising 13.74% to GH¢16.89 billion compared to January 2024. Treasury bills dominated the market, accounting for 67.33% of the volume, followed by government bonds (31.17%) and corporate bonds (1.50%).

Equities trading volume for the month stood at 16.11 million shares, valued at GH¢108.60 million. While volume declined 48.12% year-on-year, the value traded soared 210.93%, highlighting increased investor interest in higher-value transactions. Market capitalization also grew significantly, rising 57.45% to GH¢117.17 billion compared to the same period last year.

Highlights

– Leadership Change at GCB Bank: GCB Bank PLC announced the appointment of Mr. Farihan Alhassan as its new Managing Director, following the departure of Mr. Koff Adamakoh.

– Regional Collaboration: The GSE held discussions with the Association of Asset Custodians (Nigeria) to explore opportunities for regional capital market cooperation, marking a step toward stronger cross-border ties.

The GSE’s Managing Director is scheduled to meet with the media on February 26, 2025, to discuss market developments and future prospects.

The strong start to 2025 underscores growing confidence in Ghana’s capital markets, though challenges remain in sustaining momentum amid regional and global economic uncertainties.