Ghana Stock Exchange Maintains Stability Amid Robust Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) sustained steady growth during the week ending April 25, 2025, bolstered by heightened trading volumes and sustained investor optimism.

While key indices showed mixed movements, the market’s year-to-date performance underscored resilience, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbing 24% since January and the secondary index surging nearly 30%.

The GSE-CI edged up marginally by 0.15 points to close at 6,061.74, while the secondary index dipped 1.23 points. Despite minor fluctuations, trading activity surged midweek, peaking at GH¢16.29 million in value on Wednesday, with over 4.9 million shares exchanged. Friday also saw robust activity, recording GH¢15.77 million in trades. MTN Ghana (MTNGH) remained the market’s liquidity driver, dominating transaction volumes throughout the week.

Equities displayed varied performances. Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) closed with notable gains, while Fan Milk Limited (FML) rose by GH¢0.10, signaling renewed interest in consumer stocks. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) posted incremental gains, reinforcing its stability. Conversely, the Gold-backed Exchange Traded Fund (GLD) faced headwinds, dropping GH¢24.02 to GH¢460.00 amid volatile global commodity trends.

Market capitalization held steady at GH¢135.42 billion, reflecting cautious yet consistent investor engagement. Analysts attribute the market’s buoyancy to macroeconomic stability and renewed confidence in equities, particularly blue-chip stocks. As the year progresses, observers anticipate sustained momentum, though external factors such as commodity price shifts and fiscal policies may influence near-term trajectories.

The GSE’s performance highlights its growing appeal as a regional investment hub, balancing local economic dynamics with global market interplay. Stakeholders remain watchful for opportunities to capitalize on the exchange’s upward trend while navigating inherent risks.